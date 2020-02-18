The Batman: will the Poker appear in the movie?

Share it:

'The Batman', the new version of Batman, we will arrive next year, in 2021, but the filming of the film has already begun, with Robert Pattinson in the skin of Bruce Wayne, and with a stellar cast: Colin Farrell, Zoe Kravitz, Andy Serkis, Paul Dano … This new vision, which will be directed by Matt Reeves, is going to focus on something we haven't seen much in the film about the DC superhero: It will be a detective Batman.

Yes, yes, as you read it. Batman was always conceived as a detective. The best detective in the world, in fact, but his films have preferred to focus more on his facet as an almighty superhero. So this new project will show us a more earthly Batman who will face countless villains on his way, among which the Penguin, Enigma or Catwoman stand out. Surprising that the Poker is not among them, but perhaps it is the mystery they want to preserve since Warner. Although the images that come to us from filming might well suggest the opposite …

As we can see, a 'jogger' (runner, come on) is attacked by a band of men disguised with makeup similar to that of a gloomy clown, and Rumors about the involvement of the Poker in the film have skyrocketed. Although of course, they could also be an independent band, Penguin minions (those black and white tones give them away), or even Matt Reeves' version of the 'play them', an American criminal band that uses similar makeup.

For now there is nothing official, but we are sure that 'The Batman' is keeping several aces in his sleeve to surprise us.