The Batman: will the Court of Owls be present? Find clues in the trailer

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

During the DC FanDome we got a glimpse of Gotham Knights’ Court of Owls, but in reality Gotham’s dangerous criminal organization could play. a key role in the new The Batman too di Matt Reeves.

The DC Fan Dome trailer first introduced us Paul Dano’s terrifying Riddler, intent on targeting Gotham’s new hero with a series of riddles. His modus operandi pushes him to use adhesive tape to decorate the victims in a disturbing way, and in the very first moments we see the villain in the foreground: the two protective glasses and a covered face they reminded someone of the figure of an owl.

But the most important clue comes from the ticket containing a riddle for Batman. On the cover we see the stylized image of an owl and the words “From your secret friend “. A little further down is the question “Whooo?” (Who?), Which takes up the sound of the nocturnal animal.

The Court of Owls is described in the comics as a secret organization operating in Gotham for many years and which aims to control the city also thanks to the help of the Artigli, young circus people recruited to commit crimes. In Reeves’s film we could therefore see a reinterpretation, linked to the storyline of the Riddler.

We remind you that a backstage photo of The Batman he had already put the fans at attention as for the presence of the Court of Owls, so everything pushes in that direction, even if the director has not yet ruled on it.