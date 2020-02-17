 The Batman will shoot this weekend in Glasgow

Share it:

The filming of the movie "The Batman" It is still underway, and although the other day we were commenting on the production was going to be a few days in Cardington Sheds, the film team is already preparing its next move to Glasgow. The Scottish city is an important location because it is said that we will finally see the Batmobile for a series of scenes that will roll with him on the streets.

A local media offers new more concrete details only that filming start that was going to take place in the city by "end of February". Glasgow City Council has announced some street closures for the filming of a film, and this allows us to discover that "The Batman" He will shoot scenes from Friday 21 to Sunday 23 in the area of ​​the Glasgow Cathedral and the annexed area of ​​the Glasgow Necropolis.

We finish off with a new image of the chair of the set of actor Robert Pattinson that confirms that the film is being shot under the false title “Vengeance”.

OTHER: The Batman (w / t Vengeance) Robert Pattinson’s chair on set. from DC_Cinematic

Via information | Glasglow Live