 The Batman will shoot scenes in Glasgow with the Batmobile at the end of February

January 12, 2020
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
Image of Batman and the Batmobile in the comics

A local newspaper, specifically the Sunday Mail of Scotland, reveals that director Matt Reeves plans to shoot scenes from the film "The Batman" in Glasgow (Scotland) in a matter of a few weeks. Production has already begun in London but will move to Glasglow at the end of February as the print edition of the medium reveals. It seems that the streets of the city will be transformed to recreate the city of Gotham.

The most interesting part of all is that scenes with the Batmobile are going to be shot. Therefore, we can see for the first time how the famous Batman vehicle will look – of which no details have been given yet – in this new Batman movie. With a bit of luck, even before that shoot some image is leaked that allows us to see which Batmobile design they have chosen.

It is unknown how long the production of the film will be extended in this location, and for now no official source has confirmed that Glasgow serves as a filming location.

Sunday Mail article confirming that The Batman will be filmed in Glasglow

Via information | Drawstom

