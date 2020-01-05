Entertainment

The Batman will begin filming soon

January 5, 2020
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
Gotham's new Dark Knight movie, The Batman, has everything ready to begin filming. Recently, we learned that your main star, Robert Pattinson, is already prepared for criticism and bets all for his character.

On the other hand, Jeffrey Wright is ready to play the commissioner Jim Gordon In this new adaptation. This morning, the actor posted a tweet on his personal Twitter page confirming that the filming of The batman It is about to begin.

Wright will join the cast of Robert Pattinson (Batman) and Zoe Kravitz (Catwoman) and will be part of this new adaptation that will take up the witness of the Dark Knight trilogy of Christopher Nolan and Justice League of Zack Snyder.

Reeves has described the film as "a definitive story of Batman based on the point of view of black cinema in which he is investigating a particular case and that leads us to the world of Gotham."

The Batman will hit theaters on June 25, 2021.

