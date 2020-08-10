The Batman: when Robert Pattinson tried to hide the audition for the film from Nolan

Share it:

Did you know that Tenet actor Robert Pattinson tried to hide his auditions for Christopher Nolan from The Batman? Poor, naive, Robert. Here's how it went instead …

Despite the pandemic and all the problems it brought with it, 2020 and 2021 are still among the most important years in the professional calendar of Robert Pattinson, mainly thanks to two highly anticipated films by audiences and critics, and of which the actor is the protagonist: Tenet and The Batman.

But both films are surrounded by an aura of near-absolute secrecy, and Robert even found himself having to lie to the cast and crew of Tenet to keep his involvement in The Batman under wraps.

Too bad that one of those to whom he tried not to reveal anything was Christopher Nolan.

"It's funny because Chris is always so mysterious and reserved with everything related to his films"Pattinson tells The Irish Times"And then I found myself having to be the mysterious and reserved one about everything to do with The Batman. So I had to lie to Chris about having to go away for a screen test, and told him I have a family emergency."(in a previous interview, the actor also revealed that he found out he was for The Batman right on the set of Tenet).

But Nolan didn't fall for it… "As soon as I said 'family emergency', he said 'You're going to audition for The Batman, aren't you?'".

Well, Robert, what did you expect! If anyone knows about Batman …

We remind you that, as things currently stand, Tenet will arrive in Italian cinemas on August 26, while The Batman will be released in cinemas on October 1, 2021.