The Batman, what consequences for Robert Pattinson with the return of Ben Affleck?

Yesterday was without a doubt Batman’s day: Between teasers for the new video game, the reveal of the official logo of the film with Robert Pattinson and the sensational announcement of Ben Affleck’s return for the Flash movie, fans have been literally bombarded with updates on the Bat Man.

However, a doubt remains to be clarified: what will the return of Ben Affleck entail for the new saga starring Robert Pattinson written and directed by Matt Reeves?

Umberto Gonzalez, reporter of The Wrap who has always been ‘intimate’ with DC Films productions and particularly close to the world of Affleck, comes to our aid: in the past few hours, in fact, Gonzalez has expanded the exclusive of Vanity Fair on the return of Batman created by Zack Snyder clarifying that Andy Muschietti’s role in The Flash will be the character’s grand finale.

The reporter further writes: “Another thing worth pointing out, there will be no other films with Ben Affleck’s Batman or phantom TV series for HBO MAX as it has been said online in the fanboy blogs. Matt Reeves’ upcoming The Batman will not be influenced by the Flash, and Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne has nothing to fear, as he’s still seen as the future of the franchise.“

Is that Robert Pattinson is considered the future of Batman it was realized a few days ago, when the Bat-symbol of his costume became the new official logo of the DC Comics character, a logo that will be used for all the merchandise of the publishing house that will be on sale in the coming months, starting from toys to get up to collectible mugs.

We remind you that the appointment not to be missed is set for tomorrow Saturday 22 August, when Matt Reeves will officially present The Batman during the DC FanDome.