Entertainment

The Batman unveils the hero's full suit and his Batmoto in shooting photos

February 21, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

A few curious cameras have sneaked into the expected shoot The batman and thanks to that we have been allowed to keep an eye on the full suit that Robert Pattinson will wear and also the motorcycle that seems to ride in the film.

This is the best look we have had to date of the full suit that the iconic DC Comics hero will wear in the Matt Reeves movie and also the first time we see the character's motorcycle for the movie.

Highlights the detail that they have made a kind of ears to the motorcycle, which seems a tribute to the most classic desasaplands of the character and his gadgets. It does not reach the level of the armor with nipples, but stays close.

Other images highlight that filming seems to be taking place at this time in an abandoned sanatorium. Attempts are being made to get every possible detail while shooting continues. In this video we can even see a specialist sliding on the motorcycle and falling to the ground.

The photographs with the motorcycle have been taken in the Glasgow Necropolis, where production is now located. It is difficult to anticipate at the moment which scenes are being shot there since we don't know much about the plot of the movie.

Matt Reeves recently showed the appearance of the protagonist actor with the armor but nothing with the level of detail that we can see now. In general it seems to look good except for some protectors at the height of the forearm that may be a bit rare in this photo. It is true that once the film is mounted, the final appearance can be very different.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.