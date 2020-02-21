The Batman unveils the hero's full suit and his Batmoto in shooting photos

Share it:

A few curious cameras have sneaked into the expected shoot The batman and thanks to that we have been allowed to keep an eye on the full suit that Robert Pattinson will wear and also the motorcycle that seems to ride in the film.

This is the best look we have had to date of the full suit that the iconic DC Comics hero will wear in the Matt Reeves movie and also the first time we see the character's motorcycle for the movie.

Another photo from the set of 'The Batman'. pic.twitter.com/tt2bQzxphI – DCEU News (@DCFilmsUpdates) February 21, 2020

Highlights the detail that they have made a kind of ears to the motorcycle, which seems a tribute to the most classic desasaplands of the character and his gadgets. It does not reach the level of the armor with nipples, but stays close.

Apparently they are currently filming #TheBatman in a abandoned psychiatric hospital. And that seems to be the batsuit. pic.twitter.com/X145uqjCy5 – DC Movie News (@ DCMovieNews2) February 21, 2020

Other images highlight that filming seems to be taking place at this time in an abandoned sanatorium. Attempts are being made to get every possible detail while shooting continues. In this video we can even see a specialist sliding on the motorcycle and falling to the ground.

The photographs with the motorcycle have been taken in the Glasgow Necropolis, where production is now located. It is difficult to anticipate at the moment which scenes are being shot there since we don't know much about the plot of the movie.

Matt Reeves recently showed the appearance of the protagonist actor with the armor but nothing with the level of detail that we can see now. In general it seems to look good except for some protectors at the height of the forearm that may be a bit rare in this photo. It is true that once the film is mounted, the final appearance can be very different.