The Batman, unveiled the official Bat-symbol of the Robert Pattinson film!

The Batman by Matt Reeves it should have a substantial presence during the event DC FanDome this weekend, but in the meantime Warner Bros. is DC Comics gave fans a little sop to keep the Bat-hype level up.

DC Comics a few minutes ago did indeed registered the trademark for the new symbol of the Bat Man, which you can take a look at in the image at the bottom of the article. As can be guessed, the design is practically identical to the metal bat set on the chest of Robert Pattinson's suit shown in the first official camera-test published on social networks a few months ago.

This new branding is expected to be used for all kinds of merchandise related to the Batman franchise as the film gets closer to the release, including books, comics, toys, backpacks, mugs, and so on and so forth. In the link of the source at the bottom of the article you can check the registration of the trademark in detail.

We remember that The Batman will arrive on October 1, 2021 and will be played by Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Colin Farrell as the Penguin and Andy Serkis as Alfred, with John Turturro as Carmine Falcone. According to new rumors in the past few hours it would have been revealed when the shooting will restart.

For more information, please refer to the complete program of the DC FanDome.