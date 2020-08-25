The Batman, Twilight fans notice a similarity in a scene from the trailer

Share it:

Before taking on the role of Bruce Wayne, Robert Pattinson was a vampire. Thanks to Edward Cullen’s character in the Twilight trilogy, Pattinson has become world famous. Looking at the trailer for The Batman fans of the fantasy saga have noticed a rather curious similarity between the two films that involves Pattinson.

In Twilight one of the first interactions between Edward and Bella occurs when a pickup truck swerves into the school parking lot and goes right in the direction of the girl. At that point Edward (Pattinson) intervenes and stands between the vehicle and Bella, saving her life and showing all his vampire power.

Similarly in the trailer for The Batman we see Bruce Wayne (Pattinson) having a dinner when a car crashes in the hall and a woman is in danger. At that point, Batman intervenes to save her from danger.

Obviously this is a coincidence but this detail has made many fans of Twilight smile, the franchise for which Robert Pattinson’s choice was much criticized like new Batman. Due to lousy reviews from industry critics and his starring role alongside Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson was not greeted with great enthusiasm as Ben Affleck’s heir in the Batman costume.

