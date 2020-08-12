Entertainment

The Batman, this is what Paul Dano's Riddler might look like

August 12, 2020
Lisa Durant
Matt Reeves is really keeping fans of Batman: the film with Robert Pattinson, although some images have come out from time to time, is still largely shrouded in an aura of mystery that only increases the curiosity exponentially about the new project focused on the Gotham executioner.

If we have already been able to take a sidelong glance at Pattison's Bruce Wayne, the deepest mystery remain the villains: between Zoe Kravitz's Catwoman, Colin Farrell's Penguin and theRiddler by Paul Dano there are reasons to die of curiosity and Matt Reeves knows it well.

In this game of I see (a little) and I don't see (a lot), however, there is obviously room for the imagination: a new concept art, for example, he showed us the possible look of the Riddler played by the Swiss Army Man and Youth actor. The outfit is quite different from what we are used to, especially using the eccentric villain played by Jim Carrey in Batman Forever as a yardstick.

What do you say? You would like this almost casual look for the character of Dano or would you prefer something more classic? Let us know in the comments! Meanwhile, a rumor talks about a possible standalone on Zoe Kravitz's Catwoman after The Batman; The Batman star recently attacked Hulu accusing the platform of racism.

