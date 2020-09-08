The Batman, the trailer reveals the presence of the Court of Owls in the film by Matt Reeves?

Share it:

We will have to wait a little longer for this The Batman: Robert Pattinson’s positivity to the coronavirus has obviously upset the production plans, which is why right now there is nothing left to do but to pass the wait by giving birth to hypotheses and theories on what we will see or not see in Matt Reeves’ film.

For example, one element attracted the attention of the many fans of the Gotham executioner present in the trailer of The Batman released during the DC FanDome: it is the figure of an owl clearly visible on the ticket left to our Bruce by the Riddler. Got the hint?

Yes, according to many fans and specialized sites (the rumor was launched by the well-known site ScreenRant) it could be precisely the Court of Owls the great secret villain with which Robert Pattinson’s Batman will have to confront (in this film or in a possible sequel).

The theory follows the hypothesis that the Riddler would have discovered the existence of the well-known secret society that holds the reins of Gotham, and through that ticket he would be trying to put his rival on the right track. Do you think it could be a valid idea? Let us know yours in the comments!

Returning to more concrete things, let’s see when the shooting of The Batman will be able to restart considering the health conditions of Pattinson; fans, meanwhile, can not help but wish a speedy recovery to the protagonist of The Batman.