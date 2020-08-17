The Batman, the screenwriter wrote a sci-fi in times of pandemic

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Among the most requested young writers in Hollywood, as we told you in the Project Power review, Mattson Tomlin has unveiled the arrival of a new project by the end of 2020.

"I have another movie coming out this year called Little Fish. The protagonists are Jack O'Connell and Olivia Cooke " Tomlin explained, confirming that he had written another film before collaborating with Matt Reeves on The Batman. "It's completely different from Project Power. It tells a love story during a pandemic and we shot it a year ago. It's a pandemic that makes people lose their minds, and devastates the world in ways that seemed 8 months ago. pure science fiction. I can't wait for it to come out and move a lot of people. "

Tomlin added: "The funny thing is that I wrote it around the same time I was working on Project Power. When I got stuck for a Project Power scene, instead of stopping I would switch projects. I believe in never quitting. So I worked a couple of times. hours on Project Power and then I switched to Little Fish. Then I got stuck on Little Fish and went back to Project Power. I worked on both scripts in late 2016, early 2017. "

As anticipated by the screenwriter, the film follows the story of a couple struggling to keep their relationship together while a virus that causes memory loss it spreads and threatens to erase their romance.

Little Fish was supposed to be presented last April at the Tribeca Film Festival, an event that was canceled due to the pandemic (the real one). Waiting to know when it will also arrive in Italy, we remind you that Tomlin is also working on 2084, a new sci-fi inspired by George Orwell.