The Batman: The new chest emblem would be made with the gun that killed Bruce Wayne's parents

A few hours ago Matt Reeves published the first video of Robert Pattinson in the Dark Knight costume that the actor will wear in The batman and showing some details of it as the new chest logo.

Precisely in this logo a very curious detail has been appreciated, because it seems to be made with a gun that has been split in half. The speculation is that Reeves has been inspired by an iconic moment of Detective Comics # 1000.

In this celebration number Bruce Wayne melts the gun that killed his parents in that fateful alley and makes a protective plaque that he puts under the icon of the bat he carries on his chest. On this occasion Pattinson's Wayne seems to opt for a more direct transformation by turning the parts of the gun into the logo in question.

For those asking: looks like a gun divided & reshaped into the symbol, Detective Comics # 1000 (Manufacture For Sale) had a similar plot, & what other gun (pre-Batman Beyond) would have that much meaning to Bats?

Bottom line, strong speculation & I'm eager to see if it pans out 🙂 pic.twitter.com/71ALuxeI0g – Markeia McCarty (@markeiamccarty) February 14, 2020

At the moment it is not confirmed that the logo is made with the gun used by Joe Chill to kill the Wayne, but it is certainly what it seems and we know that there is a history.

It is also speculated that the film takes place during Batman's second year as Gotham's watchman, all based on statements made by the director in the past and the appearance of the suit with the leather mask instead of metal alternatives or carbon fiber that we have seen later. We must wait to see how much is true in all this.