The Batman: The Batcave is effectively an abandoned portion of the Gotham Metro

Thanks to the first teaser trailer of The Batman we had the opportunity to take an official look at the tone of the film and the look of theRiddler he was born in Penguin, at least a little taste, but among other things shown in the footage there were also several moments in which the Dark Knight of Pattinson it was in his Batcaverna.

At a very first glance, many have noticed a space that is not very elaborate, indeed rough, as if it were an abandoned building, and it is on Reddit which has now leaked an interesting detail that would argue as the Batcave arise in truth in a portion of Gotham subway now in disuse.

As can be seen in the detail circled by the user InternationalGas4, right in the center and between the two stairs, more or less visible on the wall it would seem to be written “Wayne Depot”, but according to other users it should be “Wayne Terminus“or even better”Wayne Terminal“This could mean that the Batcave’s location is in a station in the abandoned meter, perhaps even in the one dedicated to Thomas Wayne.

We remind you that The Batman will also see in the cast Andy Serkis, Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright e John Turturro, for a US theatrical release on October 1, 2021.

What do you think? Tell us as always in the comments.