The Batman, the author assures: "Matt Reeves' film will leave everyone speechless"

August 14, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
During a recent promotional interview Mattson Tomlin, co-writer of The Batman together with the director Matt Reeves, has anticipated some details about the film awaiting its presentation next week at the event DC FanDome.

After revealing some valuable information on the plot and tone of the film, Tomlin addressed the speech of pressure surrounding such an important and expected productiondespite everyone in the house Warner Bros. are sure that Matt Reeves' vision will literally drive audiences crazy.

"With The Batman, there's this immense pressure around the project because people love the character deeply. I love that character myself and it has a crazy meaning to me to be able to help sculpt his world"explained Tomlin."And at the same time you want people to like what you are doing. You want people to come back to engage with this new version and be fascinated and satisfied, because they don't know what awaits them. There is the pressure of expectations, but there is also this new pressure which consists in convincing the public to return to the same party once again, promising something absolutely innovative.".

Tomlin added: "Being involved in this film is a dream come true. I owe so much to Matt Reeves. He made me a better writer and I know his film will blow everyone away thanks to what he's doing."

