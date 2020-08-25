The Batman, the analysis of the trailer: a brutal and vengeful hero

Share it:

Matt Reeves had promised: “I couldn’t come to the DC FanDome empty-handed “. First he revealed a logo, then a poster artwork by Jim Lee and finally, strictly true to his words, the first, striking and sensational official teaser trailer of his The Batman. All this more than a year after its release in theaters of cinecomic with Robert Pattinson, who has recently returned to the set after the production halt caused by the Coronavirus pandemic. It could not be otherwise, however, given the revolutionary importance of the virtual event that kept millions of fans around the world glued to the screen. A tour de force that lasted seven hours non-stop to discover all the projects in progress at the Warner / DC Forge, with exclusive regard for cinema and video games, including insights, curiosities and announcements of all kinds.

More than anything else, the most anticipated project of the DC FanDome it was The Batman, which with a trailer that landed online at 3:00 in the morning did not disappoint expectations, indeed showing all the potential and authorial splendor of Reeves’ vision in two minutes of great excitement for all fans. So let’s try to analyze this first and satisfying footage, the small hidden details and the artistic value of the reboot, combining everything with the confirmations received in the last few hours by the director, so as to have an initial picture as complete as possible.

Lies and revenge

The movie opens immediately showing us Paul Dano’s Riddler, who is light years away from the typical idea of ​​the villain. No top hat, elegant dress, thin mask or scepter. A bit like Pattinson’s Batman, with a homemade flavorstill evolving, even the enemy seems to enjoy a raw but refined style: he wears a sort of elaborate balaclava, transparent plastic glasses, a heavy and dark green coat. Simple, without too many frills to weigh down the costume design and especially with the face well covered. We know the Riddler is Paul Dano, but are we sure at this point it could actually be him, in the trailer? What if it were one of his many puppets? Maybe a poor victim threatened by the real Riddler?

Pure speculation, ours, but in the video we see the enemy tear off some adhesive tape and turn it around the head of a corpse, who looking at the newspaper pages framed on the wall and then at the funeral scene we think it could be the Mayor of Gotham City or the District Attorney of the City, Don Mitchell (or similar: you don’t read well). A plausible truth also for the many police forces who arrived at the crime scene, obviously including the Commissioner Jim Gordon played by Jeffrey Wright.

The image of the corpse with the face covered with adhesive tape and the words “No More Lies“had landed online in the first months of the year, in a leaked version. Here we see it instead in context, complete with a message from the Riddler, which begins immediately playing with the Dark Knight leaving him a riddle: “From your secret friend. Who? Haven’t a clue? Let’s play a game, just me and you“, which translated into the Italian teaser becomes “From your secret friend. Identity? No one knows. Play with me and we’ll see.”. In the note left below we see then a series of symbols to decipher: should be the first clue to the game.

And finally Batman enters the scene. A slow walk that thus lingers on his costume, which we see for the first time in the official version in its natural colors, where the dark gray of the metallic bib stands out. Pattinson is perfect under that suit and that mask, the expression is serious, the jaw pronounced and completely uncovered by a touch of style, authenticity and incredible austerity. “He’s early in his career as a Dark Knight and he’s not having the effect he wants on Gotham City. “, as the director stated.

He’s not perfect and he’s trying to work on his superhero being, putting aside the anger and violence of revenge, the blind fury of those who seek justice without thinking about the moral consequences of their actions. It’s starting to get talked about but even the police are still hesitant about the real motives that push someone to don cape and horns and fight crime in the largest metropolis on the planet.

His anger and this aura of darkness that surrounds him shines through beautifully too from the eyes of bourgeois alter-ego Bruce Wayne, in whose shoes Pattinson seems to have really fallen with method and passion, giving him that extra touch of acting personality he needed, in short, diversifying it from the other cinematic iterations of the character. In the trailer we also have a taste of Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman, she too with a really easy look (balaclava shredded to imitate a cat, tight black swimsuit) and an agile and snappy moveset, as we also see in a sequence against Batman. In the most excited section of the footage, however, the voice of the Riddler begins to dominate, which in the original is heard to be Dano’s, while in Italian it is completely ruined by vocal distortion and loses much of its timbre. While we see Batman clashing with cops (perhaps for corruption reasons, this being at the center of the story), held back by Jim Gordon, and the Penguin of an unrecognizable Colin Farrell firing during what could be a robbery, the Riddler asks: “If you are justice, please do not lie. What is the price for your blind eyes?“, which translated into Italian becomes “If you are Justice, don’t be Pinocchio. What is your price to turn a blind eye?“.

This is where we understand that Batman is not Justice yet. He has no specific creed and is only at the beginning of his evolutionary path as a Dark Knight, looking for a moral code to respect. In the torrential rain, ready to hit him, some thugs or thugs of who knows which villain are asking “and who the hell would you be“. Then one of them comes forward and Batman begins beating him with extreme speed, in a brutal, direct, unbridled way. Remember the clean and effective moveset of Netflix’s Daredevil and it has something extremely muscular from the Arkham Asylum series, just like Ben Affleck’s iteration.

Once the enemy has landed, he continues to rage on him, under the astonished eyes of the onlookers, concluding with an answer to the question he was asked: “I am revenge“. And so we also hear Pattinson’s deep voice studied for his Batman, the one he will use under the mask, which seems to have no sound distortion. and indeed be completely natural. And then the fiery blue of the Batmobile’s turbo in stile Domicnic Toretto di Fast & Furious, the fast grappling climb in the stairwell of a building, the Penguin who exalted describes the Dark Knight as “out of mind“.

That’s all a set of inspirations, tones, atmospheres and style that promises sparks and enthusiasm exactly as we hoped. A first meeting with the new Gotham Knight who left us only positive feelings, generating a true hype that will be really difficult to control for more than a year of waiting. The announcement of a separate New Earth universe where this Batman, entirely developed by Reeves, will move, however, marks the definitive turning point in the Warner cinematic conception of the DC Universe, which together with Shared one of Wonder Woman, Aquaman and Flash and alle stand-alone Elseworlds stories (of which it belongs Joker) it formally becomes One and Three, essentially tripling its potential. Let the new DC era begin.