The Batman, that’s what Paul Dano’s Riddler look inspired by

The Riddler, allow us the pun, is the biggest puzzle on this one The Batman: Paul Dano’s character is one of the most anticipated elements of Matt Reeves’ film and, not surprisingly, the recently released trailer has helped to keep this aura of mystery intact.

The first, highly anticipated trailer of The Batman has in fact allowed us to take a look at all the main characters, from Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne to the Penguin, also passing through Catwoman and a Riddler whose face, however, remained inexorably covered.

According to the well-known DC cartoonist Nick Derington, however, the mask that covers the face of Paul Dano would have its own meaning and would be inspired by a garment worn by American military: “I have recently felt even crazier than usual, having been immediately able to identify the Riddler’s mask as an idealized version of the Extreme Cold Weather Mask of the US Army“wrote Derington on Twitter.

The similarity, in fact, is all there: the hypothesis that Reeves actually took the mask worn by US soldiers as a model, therefore, cannot be excluded at all. Zack Snydermeanwhile, he said he was excited by the trailer for The Batman; some, however, see Heath Ledger’s Joker as the inspiration for The Batman’s Riddler.