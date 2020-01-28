         'The Batman' starts shooting: official cast confirmed and Matt Reeves shares the first picture

Share it:

Yes, the clapperboard. This is the first photograph of the expected 'The Batman', which has already begun filming in London. The image has been shared on social networks by Matt reeves, director of this new batman reboot, now with Robert Pattinson in the skin of the protagonist.

Batman begins … again

Warner has taken advantage of the start of filming to confirm the official cast of 'The Batman'. Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell, Peter Sarsgaard and Jayme Lawson They will accompany Pattinson, forming a rather peculiar and interesting cast.

The novelty about the actors is that they have revealed the roles they embody Sarsgaard Y Lawson: The first will give life to a Gotham City district attorney, Gil Colson, while the second will be a mayoral candidate named Bella Real (!!). Both are new characters created for the film.

As we already knew, Pattinson plays Bruce Wayne / Batman, Kravitz to Selina Kyle / Catwoman, Hurt to Edward Nashton / The Riddler, Wright to James Gordon, Turturro to Carmine Falcone, Serkis to Alfred Pennyworth and Farrell to Oswald Cobblepot / The Penguin. The premiere of 'The Batman' is scheduled for the June 25, 2021.

Remember that Matt reeves Not only does he take care of the staging of 'The Batman', he has also written the script. He arrived at the Warner project after directing the last two and successful deliveries of the saga 'The Planet of the Apes', and did so in substitution of Ben Affleck, who was going to deal with writing, directing and starring in the next DC superhero movie.

His place in front of the cameras is occupied by Robert Pattinson. The star has left some surprising statements revealing that I was free in early 2019: "I remember my agent saying: 'You really are not on anyone's list. Your movies have good reviews but they are not big hits. ' And a week later, unexpectedly, I receive a call: 'Do you want to be in a Chris Nolan movie?'"Indeed, Pattinson also acts in 'Tenet', the new director of 'The Dark Knight'.