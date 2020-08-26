The Batman: Something in the Way by Nirvana is rocketing sales thanks to the trailer

Share it:

In digital stores, there’s a song that has shot to the top of the sales charts, but it’s not a song these days. Let’s talk about Something in the Way gods Nirvana, which is now in the headphones of millions of fans mainly thanks to its inclusion in the trailer for The Batman, whose atmospheres fit perfectly with the song.

What we hear in The Batman trailer is actually a re-arranged version of the song from the iconic Nevermind, the second album by the band of Kurt Cobain released in 1991. At the moment, the song is at # 18 among the best sellers on Amazon Music and at # 22 on the iTunes Store Top 200. Recall that the music of The Batman will be composed by Michael Giacchino.

In a recent interview, Matt Reeves talked about the features of the new Batman costume: “The basic idea is that he did it himself, so there was a need to see how it would work and whether it could move smoothly within it, as something that has yet to evolve. He also comes very close to the idea of ​​the subject, we are in the second year of Batman activity, so he wears it every night, he goes looking for trouble. You see it and notice that there are discrepancies. All the details of the costume are the result of the dialogue between me and the costume designers and with Rob extremely involved“.

The cast of the film sees Robert Pattinson as Batman and Paul Dano as Edward Nygma / Riddler, as well as numerous stars who have been cast for this new cinematic version of the iconic DC character.

On Everyeye you will find an analysis of the The Batman trailer and an in-depth analysis of the five most successful films on the DC Comics character.