         'The Batman' shows the first images of his Batmobile, and looks amazing

To every new promotional image that appears, to every little information that leaks, to every tiny detail that goes beyond 'The Batman', I am more convinced that Matt Reeves's approach to the universe of Bat Man will make the vast majority of his premature detractors change their minds and end up dazzled with the feature film.

First it was the signing of a Robert Pattinson who, in addition to an actorazo, is Batman meat; Then came the first look at the Gothamite superhero, whose tactical court suit, next to a shell, looks great; and today, thanks to Reeves, we were able to see some first images of the Batmobile that, why am I going to lie to you, have left me drooling.

As you can see, the main vehicle that will drive the Masked Crusader in 'The Batman' is closer to a muscle car American classic than any of the previous versions of the vehicle that have been seen on the big screen. In fact, I could go through a tuned version of a Dodge Charger in the late 60's like the one Mike the specialist in 'Death Proof' was driving. A marvel.

It should be remembered that in 'The Batman' Bruce Wayne's first two years as a protector of Gotham City will be explored, which could justify this less technological style of superhero equipment. Be that as it may, June 25, 2021 – the wait is going to be insufferable – we have an appointment with the vigilant badge of Detective Comics.