Entertainment

         'The Batman' shows the first images of his Batmobile, and looks amazing

March 4, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

To every new promotional image that appears, to every little information that leaks, to every tiny detail that goes beyond 'The Batman', I am more convinced that Matt Reeves's approach to the universe of Bat Man will make the vast majority of his premature detractors change their minds and end up dazzled with the feature film.

First it was the signing of a Robert Pattinson who, in addition to an actorazo, is Batman meat; Then came the first look at the Gothamite superhero, whose tactical court suit, next to a shell, looks great; and today, thanks to Reeves, we were able to see some first images of the Batmobile that, why am I going to lie to you, have left me drooling.


The future of the DC Universe: why Warner has it all to unseat Marvel in 2020 and is not taking advantage of it

As you can see, the main vehicle that will drive the Masked Crusader in 'The Batman' is closer to a muscle car American classic than any of the previous versions of the vehicle that have been seen on the big screen. In fact, I could go through a tuned version of a Dodge Charger in the late 60's like the one Mike the specialist in 'Death Proof' was driving. A marvel.

READ:  This has been the distribution of themes of the Gala 2 of ‘OT’ 2020

It should be remembered that in 'The Batman' Bruce Wayne's first two years as a protector of Gotham City will be explored, which could justify this less technological style of superhero equipment. Be that as it may, June 25, 2021 – the wait is going to be insufferable – we have an appointment with the vigilant badge of Detective Comics.

Esshpvrxuaazjlc

Esshpwfx0aa47 X

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.