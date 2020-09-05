The Batman, shooting continues without Robert Pattinson? Here comes the denial

Share it:

After unveiling the interruption of filming for The Batman due to a cast member who tested positive for Covid-19, who later turned out to be Robert Pattinson, the Daily Mail reported in the past that the work would have continued even without its protagonist. However, it already is came the denial by Variety.

According to a source inside the production, in fact, the workers on the set and props are continuing their work at the Warner Bros Studios in Leavesden, UK, while the members of the cast and crew who were in contact with Pattinson are currently in quarantine. Consequently, he took it back they won’t start again for two weeks.

Meanwhile Adrian Wotton, director of the British Film Commission and Film in London, commented on the return to the set in the UK:“We are confident that, thanks to the measures in place, each production will be able to return to production as soon as possible. We believe that this pause will have no impact on the overall production that is continuing in the United Kingdom, precisely because we have such strong security measures that allow our high-profile film and television industry to get back up and running. “

Lyndsy Duthie, CEO of the UK Production Guild, said: “The behavior of the UK cast and crew was exemplary. Keen to get back to work, they all embraced the required measures and as a result many productions returned to the set. in safety for several weeks. When members of Coronavirus positive foreign productions arrived, the necessary precautions were taken to allow them to resume shooting as soon as they received the green light. “

