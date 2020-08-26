The Batman, Robert Pattinson’s diet and training in detail

Share it:

Tomorrow he will land again in theaters as Neil in Christopher Nolan’s fantastic Tenet, ma Robert pattinson is now on everyone’s lips for his expected The Batman, a role for which he had to undertake a really strict diet and training, like a real athletic-food regime.

In detail, the actor had to:

– Reduce alcohol, processed meats, fried foods

– Practice boxing with “military style sandbag routine” on the beach

– Run 5-10 KM three or four times a week

– Start and then increase your cardio workout, from 5 minutes to almost an hour a day

– Do bicycle crunches and side push-ups with dumbbells, double crunches and the so-called Superman Exercise, three sets of 25 repetitions per exercise.

The Batman will be set in‘Universo New Earth which will be fully developed by Matt Reeves and which will also be part of the television series Gotham PD in development for HBO Max. Pattinson’s Batman instead it will be based on Year Two, therefore with a career as a masked executioner just starting.

The film will also see Zoe Kravitz in the role of Catwoman, Paul Dano in those of the Riddler, Colin Farrell in the role of Penguin, Andy Serkis come Alfred, Jeffrey Wright in the role of Commissioner Gordon e John Turturro in the role of Carmine Falcone. They will also be part of the cast Peter Sarsgaard and the rookie Jayme Lawson.

The Batman will be released in theaters on October 1, 2021. What do you think about it? Has this first trailer convinced you? Let us know yours in the comments below.