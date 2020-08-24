The Batman, Robert Pattinson is a young Dark Knight in the first trailer for the DC movie

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The wait is finally over: Matt Reeves took the stage of the DC FanDome together in the shadow of the new Batmobile to present the first official teaser of the expected The Batman, the film that will mark Robert Pattinson’s debut as the Dark Knight.

As anticipated by the information that emerged in recent months and by the first images of Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, the movie has a rather dark tone and shows the young hero in his second year as Gotham’s protector, with all the problems that come with it. During the panel, the director also confirmed that it will be a sort of detective story.

The film will also see Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone. Peter Sarsgaard and newcomer Jayme Lawson will also join the cast.

The Batman will be released in theaters on October 1, 2021. What do you think about it? Has this first trailer convinced you? Let us know yours in the comments below. During the DC FanDome, we recall, the new trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 and the trailer for the Justice League Snyder Cut were also presented.