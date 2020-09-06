The Batman, Robert Pattinson fans desperate on social media: “Take back Robert, we love you”

Share it:

Robert Pattinson is also a hero for Christopher Nolan, but unfortunately even he tested positive for Coronavirus: a news that did not fail to upset the fans of the actor, who had just admired him in the first trailer of The Batman.

For this reason, one of the expressions that you will find most frequently on social networks is ” Not Robert “, with incredulous users facing yet another shock in a 2020 that could easily win the medal for the worst year ever. Below you can take a look at the various reactions posted on Twitter, including greetings for a speedy recovery and animated gifs that underline all the discouragement of the moment.

There are also those who try to play down by stating: “No, wait, not Robert Pattinso too … I start looking for the vaccine myself“, and those who throw themselves into more colorful expressions, promising to kick c ** or Covid.

Also Marvel cartoonist Dan Slott he decided to have his say: “The news about Robert Pattinson is distressing. We love all new entertainment content, but it’s not essential. People shouldn’t put their health or the health of their loved ones at risk just to guarantee us new entertainment products. We can wait. “

Obviously we hope that there are no health problems for Pattinson and that he can leave all this behind in a short time. Meanwhile, Warner Bros has released a statement regarding the situation on the set of The Batman.