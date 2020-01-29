The Batman reveals the roles of Peter Sarsgaard and Jayme Lawson

Share it:

With the beginning of the filming of The batman An official statement has been published in which the roles played by actor Peter Sarsgaard and actress Jayme Lawson are finally discovered.

The document in question reveals that Peter Sarsgaard is a lawyer from the Gotham district named Gil Colson, who turns out to be part of the DC canon recently. In regards to Jayme Lawson we have the candidate for mayor Bella Reál, another unknown character (it is believed that it could be the alias of someone like Barbara Gordon).

And this is all that has been known thanks to the Warner Bros. statement because there is no mention of a synopsis or any other data that can shed some light on this Dark Knight story about which we know practically nothing and that It will end up being the character's first movie in a long time when it hits theaters on June 25, 2021.

What we know is that Robert Pattinson is going to have to do everything to show the demanding community that closely follows the DC cinema that lives up to other actors who have dressed the black hood in the past. Many fail to overcome Ben Affleck's withdrawal in regards to DC and were opposed to Matt Reeves' casting when he chose Pattinson as his new Gotham protector.

The rest of the cast is full of iconic and infallible characters played by big names like Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle; Paul Dano as Edward Nashton; Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon; John Turturro as Carmine Falcone; Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson; Jayme Lawson as Bella Reál and Andy Serkis as Alfred alongside Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot.