The Batman revealed when filming resumes! And the date is very close

Filming of The Batman were suspended in March, but a few minutes ago one of the cast members of the film said that production will very soon turn the cameras back on to complete the project written and directed by Matt Reeves.

The coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) has forced more productions than we can count to stop work in recent months, but now it seems that the crew of The Batman is ready to return to the set with those of other big blockbusters that have received the green light, like Mission: Impossible, Avatar 2 is Jurassic World: Dominion.

With a post shared on their official page of the Twitter social network, actor Alex Ferns has anticipated that the DC Films project will resume construction in two weeks: Ferns, who played Glukhov in the acclaimed TV series Chernobyl of HBO, signed with Warner Bros. to play the role of Commissioner Pete Savage in The Batman, a character created specifically for the film who will be the head of detective Jim Gordon in the ranks of the Gotham City department.

Although in the post he does not specify that the set he is about to return to is precisely that of The Batman, Ferns has no other upcoming projects listed on its IMDB page, then it is very likely that the film in question is the highly anticipated one with Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz.

That the official announcement comes during the long-awaited DC FanDome? We'll see.