 The Batman production is already in Cardington Sheds, in the United Kingdom

The filming of "The Batman" Change location to finally move to Cardington Sheds in the United Kingdom. In December of last year the news came out that work was being done to prepare this area for the filming of the film, and for example there was talk of the construction of (SPOILER: select the text to see it) a cathedral inside for a funeral scene (FIN SPOILER), but there was no more information available.

At the beginning of the month we echoed a letter received by the residents of the area where they were informed that as of February 12, the shooting of the film would begin. Now, Cardington Sheds' Twitter account confirms that work has already begun on the premises.

Shed 1 … Filming is in full swing … the place is full of American police, SWAT teams and a lot of people dressed in (SPOILER: select the text to see it) funeral outfits (FIN SPOILER) …

There were some theories that the scene in question could be the (SPOILER: select the text to see it) funeral of Thomas and Martha Wayne (FIN SPOILER), but with the police and the S.W.A.T. It seems that is discarded. With the confirmation that Carmine Falcone is involved in the story, it seems much more likely that he can involve him and his family.

In the face of filming that is prepared for February 25, the film team looks for extras to be doctors, nurses and paramedics, which predicts that a major catastrophe or disaster will occur.

As far as is known, filming will move to Glasgow, Scotland, before the end of the month. It has also been reported that the team is looking for American cars to use them during that part of the filming.

