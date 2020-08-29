The Batman, Pattinson’s Dark Knight voice in comparison with past iterations

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

While waiting to see some new material, The Batman’s first and exciting teaser trailer also revealed the Dark Knight voice of Robert pattinson, and a new video recently landed online has decided to compare her with the rumors of the other iterations of the DC character.

The idea is that it is a stamp obtained naturally, but it is not certain that some distortion can be hidden in the costume, even if at first hearing it would not seem.

In a recent interview, Matt Reeves talked about the features of the new Batman costume: “The basic idea is that he did it himself, so there was a need to see how it would work and whether it could move smoothly within it, as something that has yet to evolve. He also comes very close to the idea of ​​the subject, we are in the second year of Batman activity, so he wears it every night, he goes looking for trouble. You see it and notice that there are discrepancies. All the details of the costume are the result of the dialogue between me and the costume designers and with Rob extremely involved“.

The cast of the film sees Robert Pattinson as Batman and Paul Dano as Edward Nygma / Riddler, as well as numerous stars who have been cast for this new cinematic version of the iconic DC character.

On Everyeye you will find an analysis of the The Batman trailer and an in-depth analysis of the five most successful films on the DC Comics character.