Entertainment

The Batman: One of Enigma's victims appears in another leaked image

February 25, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

The leaks are still priming with The batman and the last one is an image that seems to show one of the unfortunates who have had the bad luck of ending up in the hands of the upset Enigma, the cryptic villain who has been going around for comics, television and even videogames for decades.

The image as such has been published on Reddit and it would be quite difficult to verify if it is really a capture belonging to the new film if it were not because Warner Bros. is moving heaven and earth to remove it from YouTube and Twitter.

BATMAN from r / DCEUleaks

It is difficult to see what he puts in the macabre mask that covers the victim's face, but everything points to what he puts "No more lies"(No more lies) and that is certainly a message for Batman or the city of Gotham.

Previous rumors have pointed out that the tape will focus on Batman as a detective over showing him in action by breaking bones left and right. Also that this plot will be located in the second year of activity of the Dark Knight in Gotham, which would be nice not to eat the nth story about its origins again.

READ:  New controversy for My Hero Academia: Horikoshi targeted for some birth dates

Paul Dano will be the one to live Enigma in this movie, so he will be responsible for entertaining the judge with his usual crimes and puzzles, an annoying practice that has also suffered multiple times the players of the Batman Arkham videogame saga , where Riddler has had a particularly good time planning cheats, puzzles and mischief.

The photograph has a slightly dark tone and is perhaps the first indication that The Batman will end up being the new DC adult movie, has the Joker box office to bet on it and the Birds of prey not to do it.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.