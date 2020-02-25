The Batman: One of Enigma's victims appears in another leaked image

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The leaks are still priming with The batman and the last one is an image that seems to show one of the unfortunates who have had the bad luck of ending up in the hands of the upset Enigma, the cryptic villain who has been going around for comics, television and even videogames for decades.

The image as such has been published on Reddit and it would be quite difficult to verify if it is really a capture belonging to the new film if it were not because Warner Bros. is moving heaven and earth to remove it from YouTube and Twitter.

BATMAN from r / DCEUleaks

It is difficult to see what he puts in the macabre mask that covers the victim's face, but everything points to what he puts "No more lies"(No more lies) and that is certainly a message for Batman or the city of Gotham.

Previous rumors have pointed out that the tape will focus on Batman as a detective over showing him in action by breaking bones left and right. Also that this plot will be located in the second year of activity of the Dark Knight in Gotham, which would be nice not to eat the nth story about its origins again.

Paul Dano will be the one to live Enigma in this movie, so he will be responsible for entertaining the judge with his usual crimes and puzzles, an annoying practice that has also suffered multiple times the players of the Batman Arkham videogame saga , where Riddler has had a particularly good time planning cheats, puzzles and mischief.

The photograph has a slightly dark tone and is perhaps the first indication that The Batman will end up being the new DC adult movie, has the Joker box office to bet on it and the Birds of prey not to do it.