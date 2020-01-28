 The Batman officially begins its production and first look at the logo

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Director Matt Reeves has announced on his Twitter account the Start of production of the movie "The Batman" sharing an image of the classic movie clapperboard that also leaves us the first look at the movie title source, although it does not necessarily have to be the final one. Accompany the image with the text "Day one", in clear reference that yesterday was the 27th first day of filming and makes a mention of Greg Fraser, confirming that the cinematographer of “The Mandalorian” He also works in the movie.

Technically, the production of "The Batman" It has been running for a few weeks, with several images already filtered of that filming in London, however, everything seems to correspond to second filming units, hence the practically not having a good image of any of the actors and seeing especially Additional features. Thus, in this way the main photograph of the DC movie.

In fact, the other day the actor Colin Farrell already commented that he was 2-3 weeks from beginning to shoot his scenes from the movie. And in the same vein, the actress Jayme Lawson, one of the known additions to the film, and that could have a role of some significance of the film, bearing in mind that it plays a secondary character – it is said that a political candidate for a position in Gotham – has revealed that she will also begin Record your movie scenes in a matter of two weeks.

We haven't started yet, ”Lawson reveals. Rather we are preparing to start in a couple of weeks. So I'm excited to go there and start that collaboration with them.

Robert Pattinson (“The Lighthouse”) stars in the film as the Dark Knight, and will be accompanied by the winner of a Golden Globe Jeffrey Wright ("Westworld") as James Gordon, Zoë Kravitz ("Big Little Lies") as Selina Kyle / Catwoman, the nominee for a Golden Globe Paul Dano ("There Will Be Blood") as Edward Nashton / The Riddler, the Golden Globe nominee Andy Serkis ("Black Panther") as Alfred Pennyworth, the winner of a Golden Globe Colin Farrell (“The Gentleman”) as Oswald Cobblepot / The Penguin, twice nominated for a Golden Globe John Turturro (“The Night Of”) as Carmine Falcone and also nominated for a Golden Globe Peter Sarsgaard (“Green Lantern”) on an undisclosed paper.

The movie is released in cinemas on June 25, 2021.

Via information | Collider