The Batman: new plot details revealed for Matt Reeves' long-awaited film!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

During a promotional interview with Den of Geek for the release of his first feature film as director Project Powers, the co-writer of The Batman Mattson Tomlin has revealed valuable new information on the highly anticipated cinecomic of Matt Reeves starring Robert Pattinson.

"It's hard to talk about, but only because you want the film to speak for itself"Admitted Tomlin. However, he agreed to talk in general terms about how this version of the Dark Knight will be different from what fans have seen on screen in recent years, especially those of Ben Affleck seen in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice is Justice League.

"We are at the beginning of Batman's career"he said."I think, first of all, this is a much younger version than the ones we have seen previously. I think Matt Reeves as a director, if you look at any of his works, whether it's Blood Story or Cloverfield or Planet of the Apes, he's always focused on emotion, right? It is never driven by big action alone. He is always interested in the soul of the character."

And, of course, there are no more interesting anime than Bruce Wayne's: "I think frankly framing Batman as someone who has gone through unspeakable trauma, and building on that trauma to understand his reaction, is the focus of this film. Rather than avoid talking about it, The Batman story approaches the subject head-on, and in doing so is surprising in many ways. I think that's all I can say without being scolded by the upper floors."

The Batman will be released on October 1, 2021, and will be presented at the DC FanDome on August 22. Project Power instead it will arrive on Netflix tomorrow August 14th. In the meantime, here's the Project Power trailer.