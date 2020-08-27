The Batman, new photos of Robert Pattinson’s Batmobile from the film set

Share it:

With the confirmation of an imminent return to the set for the cast of The Batman, the crew is working on preparations, and the Batmobile in particular it seems to be ready to return to speeding on the streets of Gotham.

Location: Cardington Airfield.

Object of interest: Batmobile. Or rather, two Batmobiles.

As we can also see from the images included in our gallery (courtesy of the Daily Mail and SplasNews), two black vehicles with unmistakable features were prepared today for test drives, effectively confirming an upcoming restart of the shooting.

The Batmobile had been shown to us for the first time by Matt Reeves a few months ago, and immediately the style that the director wanted to give not only to the car, but to all the paraphernalia of the Dark Knight played by Robert Pattinson (costume included, as Reeves pointed out during the DC FanDome), that is, more realistic, personal, and with a vintage touch, perhaps that could give the idea of ​​something he built or modified himself (again, for the costume we know that this is indeed the case).

That Pattinson’s will be a different hero from the versions of Batman we’ve seen so far is now clear. But how different, it will be all to be discovered (but the first official teaser trailer shown at the DC FanDome has already given us an idea).

The Batman will be released in theaters in October 2021.