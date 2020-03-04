The Batman: Matt Reeves unveils the look of the new batmobile

Share it:

Director Matt Reeves should not have had enough with the multiple leaks he has been a victim of The batman, the film he directs for Warner Bros. and DC with Robert Pattinson in the role of the Dark Knight.

In his personal Twitter profile we have been able to see three new images of the movie focused on the batmobile. These images show a new version of the iconic vehicle with which Bruce Wayne patrols Gotham hunting the villains that inhabit it.

What we see here is considerably different from what we have had in the last movies of the character. Already in Batman v Superman and The Justice League we saw a much more armored and armed vehicle than this one that Reeves shows us with a much more classic look.

The desasapland of the car seems consistent with previous statements by the director where he said that the film will focus more on the detective side of Batman than on his skills to fight crime with a fist. Also with a new atmosphere that has been talked about since the project is known.

After many years of waiting, delays and uncertainty, things are finally going at a good pace for The Batman, a movie that should be in theaters on June 25, 2021 if no more misfortune happens along the way. There we will see Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone and Colin Farrell as Penguin.

Recently a rumor claimed that the twins Charlie and Max Carver will be part of the cast of the film in roles yet to be determined.