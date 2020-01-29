Entertainment

'The Batman': Matt Reeves shares the first official image

January 29, 2020
Lisa Durant
'The Batman' is the most anticipated project of 2021. Look what I tell you. Not even from 2020. From 2021! But it doesn't matter: both DC fans and the general public are looking forward to learning more about the new Bat Man movie, especially for its casting, led by Robert Pattinson, Colin Farrell and Zoe Kravitz.

Filming began a few weeks ago in England, but we only received filtered images, nothing official. And now the director of the film, Matt Reeves, has decided to share the first official image of the film, with which he kicks off the production.

In the image, we see that the official filming start date is January 27 (or, at least, when Matt Reeves has joined) and the clapperboard rests on a brown leather armchair, which could well be Wayne Mansion , posts to speculate …

In this new movie about Bruce Wayne, we will see a Batman in 'detective mode', much more similar to the character's initial comics. And this has been confirmed by Matt Reeves, which could be based on the classic 'The Long Halloween'.

"It's a very 'black cinema' story, but with Batman. It's more Batman in his 'detective mode', something we haven't seen in movies. He is supposed to be the best detective in the world, and that has never been a part. of the movies that have been. I like this to be a story about him looking for criminals and trying to solve a crime. "

