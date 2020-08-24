The Batman, Matt Reeves’ HBO Max TV series will be a prequel!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Matt Reeves is not only working on the new Batman movie starring Robert Pattinson but, with the aim of further extending the Dark Knight shared universe, he will also be making a series for HBO Max focusing on crime in Gotham City.

According to what the director revealed during the DC FanDome, it will be a prequel series that will reveal hitherto unknown details about the world that gave rise to Bruce Wayne. It will mostly be a story of delinquency and oppression that will bring out a new and interesting point of view on the city of Batman.

Matt Reeves explained that he is excited about this new project: “It all started with the idea of ​​telling Gotham. We wanted to do something and this crazy illusion came to mind. We actually thought about doing a series and the dream suddenly turned into reality “.

The director then added: “The big news is that we return to the year zero, to the first appearance of this masked vigilante and you start to see history from the point of view of these corrupt cops… there is this myth that is built in the background but, there is still nothing concrete “.

We will see how Matt Reeves’ series will fit into the complex DC universe and how, above all, it will be able to differentiate itself from previous television productions that have partly tried to tell the same things. We obviously refer to Gotham, the series starring Benjamin McKenzie that chronicles the investigations of Jim Gordon and, the most recent Batwoman, who through Kate Kane, the cousin of the more famous Batman, revealed the complex criminal substratum that lies in the city of the masked hero. What do you think about it? Let us know in the comments.