The Batman, leak starts speculation: what will we see at the DC FanDome?

August 15, 2020
Lisa Durant
The expectation is growing for the virtual mega-event DC FanDome, and while we have all been wondering for a while already what will be shown to us on that occasion, a leak may have given us some clues about The Batman.

A few weeks ago we were speculating about possible reveals or announcements for the DC FanDome, but today it is the web users who wonder what could possibly give us the virtual event that will touch every corner of the A.D Universe, from cinema to television, also obviously passing through comics and video games.

In particular, a recent leak regarding The Batman fueled curiosity and speculation about the type of promotional material that could be shown for the occasion.

In the reddit post that you also find at the bottom of the news (in Russian, a language we do not practice, so we trust the translation), you can see in fact that we are talking about a 30 second teaser, and that the name of James Gordon, the police commissioner played by Jeffrey Wright.

The main topic of discussion seems to be the actual capacity of Wright's role in the teaser, and the duration of the teaser itself: is it the teaser that lasts 30 seconds, or will Commissioner Gordon appear / speak at the stroke of the thirtieth second of a trailer actually longer? Who can tell.

But August 22 is near, and it doesn't take long to find out.

