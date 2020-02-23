The Batman: Jeffrey Wright reveals how it has been documented to be Commissioner Gordon

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Every day that passes we know new details about The batman and today it's time to take a look at the documentation that actor Jeffrey Wright has used to prepare his character as Commissioner Gordon in the Matt Reeves movie.

The Westworld actor has come to his Instagram profile to share with his followers what he is reading to prepare a role on which there will be many looks, because not in vain he is one of the most iconic characters in the Batman universe and also a great Bruce Wayne's friend.

Wright shows in a photo that Batman: The Golden Age Vol. 1 is reading, a volume that includes Detective Comics # 27-45, Batman # 1-3 and New York World's Fair Comics # 2, a good part of the fundamentals to study the Batman's first measures as Gotham's watchman.

In the past, director Matt Reeves told, speaking of the film, that we will see a story that focuses on Batman's detective skills, who will face a collection of classic villains and bet more on mystery and noir ambience than on the action that we could expect after the DCEU movies or the vision of the hero of Nolan.

We still don't know if Wright will play a Jim Gordon with the rank of commissar in The Batman or if his story will begin as a detective or having. Gordon's first appearance in Detective Comics # 27 presented the character as curator.

Lately this film has starred in a stir by images taken during filming in which you could see a specialist with what looks like Batman's suit or at least one that Robert Pattinson would wear during the story. You have also seen the desasapland of a Batmoto and what appears to be the first look at Catwoman riding another motorcycle.