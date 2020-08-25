The Batman, Jason Momoa sends a loving message to stepdaughter Zoe Kravitz

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Not even 24 hours after the first trailer for The Batman, Jason Momoa congratulated the actress Zoe Kravitz, who made her debut as Catwoman; Momoa and Kravitz are not only colleagues in the DC Cinematic Universe but are also related to each other, as Momoa is the partner of Kravitz’s mother.

Momoa intervened directly on Instagram, commenting on the post published by Kravitz in which he shared the first official trailer of The Batman: “Siìììììììì. I love you, can’t wait. I’m so proud of youYou can see the message in the comments below the post of the actress who will bring the new reiteration of the iconic DC comic character and that last time she had the face of Anne Hathaway in the third and final film of the Christopher Nolan trilogy, The Dark Knight – The Return.

Momoa has always been a great supporter of the actress, as well as a stepdaughter, since his partner Lisa Bonet, is none other than the mother of Kravitz, had from the relationship with the famous musician Lenny Kravitz, also the latter protagonist of a comment to the daughter: “I love you”.

As anticipated by the information that emerged in recent months and by the first images of Pattinson in the role of Bruce Wayne, the trailer offers us a rather gloomy tone and shows the young hero in his second year as Gotham’s protector, with all the problems that come with it. During the panel organized for the DC FanDome, director Matt Reeves also confirmed that it will be a sort of detective story.

The film will also see also Paul Dano as the Riddler, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone. Peter Sarsgaard and newcomer Jayme Lawson will also join the cast.