The Batman, Images of the New Batmobile

March 6, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
The amount of material (both filtered and officially shared) that seems to be offering the filming of ‘The batman’Does not stop surprising us. On the one hand, by the predisposition of the study to know so many details. On the other, because the masked crusader designed by Matt reeves It looks better every time.

After seeing the suit, the motorcycle and even a few minions of truculent smile, today it was the turn of the car and it was the same director in charge of doing the honors.

The Batmobile (Batmobile in Latin America (Batmobile in the rest of the world)) that we will see in ‘The batman’Seems more qualified for speed and fury than for destruction, like the tanks that Christopher Nolan Y Zack Snyder They have presented us the last years.

A more stylized design, although without the fantasy of the Gothic model with which Tim Burton He presented the first dark version of the character on the big screen. A car ready to burn rubber, and who knows if with "nitro" button.

So much so that on Twitter, of course, they have not taken in finding the ideal companion of the new masked crusader.

The batman', directed by Matt reeves, with script of Mattson Tomlin and the filmmaker himself, stars Robert Pattinson (Batman), Zoë Kravitz (Catwoman), Andy Serkis (Alfred), Colin Farrell (Penguin), Paul Dano (Enigma), John Turturro (Falcone) Y Jeffrey Wright (Gordon). June 25, 2021, premiere in cinemas.

