'The Batman' hides a detail in the Batmobile

March 12, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
The filming of 'The Batman', the new adventure of the Dark Knight created by Bob Kane and Bill FingerHe continues on his way raising headlines with each passing day. The expectation for this production is brutal, and it is not for less, since we will have a new actor playing Bruce Wayne: Robert Pattinson.

But not only that, but there are many elements that are contributing to the hype, such as the signings of Zoe Kravitz or Colin Farrell. If yesterday we were able to see what Jeffrey Wright will look like as Commissioner Gordon, today we discovered a new detail of the film, so far hidden. Some days ago, director Matt Reeves He shared an image of the Batmobile on his Twitter account and a clever fan has discovered a hidden detail in the mythical vehicle.

batman mobile

Warner Bros.

a twitter fan draws the batman logo on the back of the new batmobile

Twitter

As we can see when comparing the two images, it is clearly discovered that the back of the new Batmobile hides the Batman logo, with eyes included. This could be crazy for a fan with a lot of free time, but is that the person responsible for the art design of the film, Ash Thorp, He has confirmed it via Twitter.

"Yes, there is the logo and it is another way of seeing the batmobile. It was intentional :)"

This detail shows the care that Matt Reeves and company are taking with the production of this new film and, although we still do not have much information about what we are going to find, we can rest assured: Batman is in good hands.

