Entertainment

         'The Batman': here we have the first look at Robert Pattinson in the skin of the DC superhero

February 13, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
Share it:

We can finally take a First glance what it will look like Robert Pattinson in 'The Batman'. The director of the new reboot, Matt reeves, he has published a test video which shows the actor characterized as the bat man. The director clarifies that the footage has a photograph of Greig Fraser and music of Michael Giacchino, two of his collaborators in 'The Batman'.

Of course it is too early to draw conclusions, especially with such a short teaser, but there is no doubt that the project is interesting and promises to be something different from what we have seen so far (which is already difficult with so many adaptations of the superhero of DC). Recall that it began shooting a couple of weeks ago and is scheduled for release next summer.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.