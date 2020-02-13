         'The Batman': here we have the first look at Robert Pattinson in the skin of the DC superhero

Share it:

We can finally take a First glance what it will look like Robert Pattinson in 'The Batman'. The director of the new reboot, Matt reeves, he has published a test video which shows the actor characterized as the bat man. The director clarifies that the footage has a photograph of Greig Fraser and music of Michael Giacchino, two of his collaborators in 'The Batman'.

Of course it is too early to draw conclusions, especially with such a short teaser, but there is no doubt that the project is interesting and promises to be something different from what we have seen so far (which is already difficult with so many adaptations of the superhero of DC). Recall that it began shooting a couple of weeks ago and is scheduled for release next summer.