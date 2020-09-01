The Batman: here is the first teaser trailer remade with LEGO

Share it:

After the extraordinary public response received after the first teaser trailer of The Batman, the new film about the key character of the Warner / DC house with Robert Pattinson inheriting the Dark Knight cloak, a user has seen fit to recreate the movie through a montage in which the characters are the famous LEGO bricks.

Previously, a fan had recreated with LEGO the now iconic trailer scene in which Pattinson wearing the costume states: “I am revenge“. Now, however, it is possible to view the entire movie as if it had been made with LEGO bricks. And why not, it could be a great incentive to make a sequel to The LEGO Batman Movie, who knows … Find the video at the bottom of this news and we assure you that it is extremely faithful to the original trailer.

The Batman will be set in the New Earth Universe which will be fully developed by Matt Reeves and which will also include the television series Gotham PD in development for HBO Max. Pattinson’s Batman will instead be based on Year Two, therefore with a career as a masked executioner just starting.

The film will also see Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone. Peter Sarsgaard and newcomer Jayme Lawson will also join the cast.

The Batman will be released in theaters on October 1, 2021. What do you think about it? Has this first trailer convinced you? Let us know yours in the comments below. During the DC FanDome, we recall, the new trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 and the trailer for the Justice League Snyder Cut were also presented.