The Batman has started filming officially

It has been years of comings and goings to finally be able to see the shooting of a new Batman movie alone. This is what happened very recently with director Matt Reeves sharing the first picture taken during the recording of his film The batman.

Next to the image, published on his personal Twitter profile, the director of photography, Greg Fraser, is mentioned and the hashtag #DayOne and #TheBatman are also included, making it quite clear that the action has begun.

In the image we can see a clapperboard with the title of the film and the date perched on an elegant brown leather chair that seems to evoke the luxury that certainly exists in the Wayne mansion. Who knows if this first day of filming will include Robert Pattinson in his role as Bruce Wayne and in the family home of Gotham's protective millionaire.

We have received a lot of information of all kinds about this movie in recent years. Particularly in recent months everything has revolved around the characters that will appear on the tape and the people who will embody them.

Colin Ferrel will be Penguin, Zoe Kravitz will be Catwoman, Paul Dano will be Enigma, Andy Serkis will appear as Alfred Pennyworth, Jeffrey Wright in the role of Commissioner Gordon, John Turturro will be the criminal Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as an unknown character and Jayme Lawson as Bella , whose identity is also unknown.

Right now the plan is to release The Batman on June 25, 2021, but we know that important releases can be easily moved to fit the plans of the distributors. At least we know that in a little over a year we will be seeing the new Dark Knight demonstrating what he can offer to the fans of the character.