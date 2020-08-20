The Batman, green light for filming: Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz return to the set!

Share it:

After the rumors a few days ago and the publication of the new official Bat-symbol, more concrete information arrives on the reopening of the British set for The Batman.

The news, which arrives within days of DC Entertainment's highly anticipated DC Fandome, reveals that Matt Reeves will resume work on the film in early September. Some time ago it was reported that construction of new sets had already begun between late July and early August at the film's base of operations at Warner Bros. Studios in London's Leavesden.

In the same studios where the previous Batman movie was shot, Justice League, Robert Pattinson will return to wear the cloak of DC's most famous superhero for the second time after the interruption of production at the end of March due to the pandemic. In recent weeks, Hollywood has cautiously begun to resume the production of major blockbusters, including Jurassic World: Dominion by Universal Pictures, which became the first production to restart in the post-Covid world, and i sequel to Avatar by James Cameron produced by Disney, whose base of operations is New Zealand located.

The appointment for The Batman remains that of Saturday 22 August, when at 2:30 on the Italian night between Saturday and Sunday Matt Reeves will officially present the film.