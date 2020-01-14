The Batman Glasgow Gotham Stage

Share it:

Nothing places us better in the environment of the masked crusader than the gloomy spirit of Gotham City, a city of rotten roots that, somehow, resists falling again and again, perhaps aware of the fierce hope of some of its tormented inhabitants .

Tim Burton He understood it perfectly with his art-deco silhouettes and gothic soul in ‘Batman’(1989) and‘Batman returns’(1992). The neons made their appearance with Joel schumacher and its colorful ‘Batman Forever’(1995) and‘Batman and Robin’(1997), but everything returned to a more sober and realistic tone with the arrival of Christopher Nolan and his 'Batman Begins’(2005), something that was further amplified when he used Chicago as the main shooting scene in‘The dark knight’(2008) and Pittsburgh for‘The Dark Knight Rises’(2012).

Now, it seems that we leave the Americas because, according to Daily Record, the city chosen by Matt reeves to use as your Gotham base baseThe batman’Is Glasgow, Scotland.

This is also not something new, great productions have filmed in the city in recent years as ‘World War Z’(Marc Forster, 2013),‘Fast & Furious 6’(Justin Lin, 2013),‘Avengers: Infinity War’(Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, 2018) or‘Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw’(David Leitch, 2019), but if you want to soak up the city’s atmosphere, and discover what Reeves could take advantage of, it’s better to look at productions like‘The angels part’(Ken Loach, 2012),‘Under the skin’(Jonathan Glazer, 2013),‘God Help the Girl’(Stuart Murdoch, 2014) or even‘Trainspotting’(Danny Boyle, 1996).