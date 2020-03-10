'The Batman': first look at Commissioner's Gordon look

Share it:

'The Batman' is the most anticipated film of 2021. Yes, there is still a year and a half left for its premiere, but the hype is being incredible at the least. What is the reason? That will star Robert Pattinson, that we can see several villains in the film, which will be directed by Matt reeves, producer of the trilogy of 'The Planet of the Apes' … And of course, each image that is filtered or displayed, increases the desire by 1000%.

We have already been able to see Pattinson in the suit, and even the Batmobile (the car, not the phone, that I see you coming). We have also been able to see the look of the Penguin, and now it's up to Commissioner Gordon. Filming is taking place in London and a fan has encountered Jeffrey Wright in a hotel, and a picture has been taken with him. And there we have been able to see the look that the actor wears to interpret the character.

In the first of the images, we see Jeffrey Wright with the mustache that characterizes the character, so we see that Matt Reeves is not going to get away from other incarnations of the character. Gary Oldman or J.K. Simmons They were also characterized by that particular mustache, and Jeffrey Wright will follow the same path.

Filming will end in a few weeks and surely at the Comic-Con 2020 in San Diego we can see the first official images of the film, with a trailer at the end of the year.