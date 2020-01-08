'The Batman': first images of Robert Pattinson

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A new review of Batman, the Dark Knight, is on its way, and has just begun filming in the city of London. Directed by Matt Reeves, creator of the new saga of 'Planet of the Apes' and starring Robert Pattinson, 'The Batman' is one of the most anticipated films of the coming years (it will hit theaters in the summer of 2021).

The signing of Pattinson was very commented and, although he raised the complaints of the haters at the beginning, in the end everyone is happy with the actor and we are all looking forward to seeing him in action. Because it is one of the attractions of the film: See Robert in Batman's suit. Filming has begun and, thanks to this, leaked images are already arriving. Thanks to this, yesterday we could see Colin Farrell as The Penguin (later confirmed by the director) and now we can see Robert Pattinson for the first time, even if he is not disguised as the Batman.

In the images we see Pattinson covered almost to the eyes and riding a motorcycle, but it seems that it will be when the actor is playing Bruce Wayne, since he goes with the top of the face uncovered. Pattinson, which this year premieres 'El Faro', has gradually gained the respect of critics and filmmakers after 'Twilight', and this film could be his reconciliation with the general public, who still sees him as the vampire Edward Cullen.