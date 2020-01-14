The Batman: first images of Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne

Share it:

The batman, the new movie based on the Dark Knight from DC in charge of Matt reeves with the actor Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne / Batman, he has already started filming in the city of London with his main protagonists and the first images of the shooting set with Pattinson himself as Bruce Wayne and Colin Farrell as the villain Penguin.

Premiere in cinemas on June 25, 2021

And recently, the film director himself confirmed to Colin Farrell as Penguin, a rumor that came from afar and that has finally come true, completing a more promising cast with other names like Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Andy Serkis or Jon Turturro, among others.

Thus, and through the first images of the shooting set (with poor quality, everything is said) we can see the one that clearly seems Robert Pattinson on a motorcycle and incognito, since he only shows part of his face and hair when removing his helmet. On the other hand, we can see what seems to be Colin Farrell with an umbrella and pose Penguin

It has also transpired that part of the team has moved to the famous building Somerset house, with director Matt Reeves and Jeffrey Wright as part of it, and in which they would be recording scenes with the Commissioner Gordon as the protagonist

The batman it is scheduled to premiere next June 25, 2021, dates on which it will practically coincide with another great superhero, this time from Marvel, with the premiere of Spider-man 3 (provisional title) of Marvel Studios in July of the same year. The next thing about DC in theaters for this year 2020 is Birds of Prey Y Wonder Woman 1984.

