The Batman, finally revealed how much is missing from the conclusion of the film with Robert Pattinson

Yesterday the full program of the DC FanDome was announced, the expected streaming on demand convention during which Warner Bros. will feature its upcoming films, including The Batman.

A few hours ago we were able to confirm, thanks to an exclusive of the very reliable Umberto Gonzalez of The Wrap, that during the panel dedicated to the film written and directed by Matt Reeves some scenes from the film will be shown: it is not yet clear if the first look will come in the form of a trailer, a teaser or even a preview sequence, but now it is Gonzalez himself who specifies the production status of the cinecomic starring Robert Pattinson.

Before the blockade caused by the coronavirus, in fact, apparently production was already well underway with seven weeks of shooting completed, and when the work starts again the actors will have to return in front of the cameras for another 11 weeks: in practice, less than half of the film has already been shot, but assuming that the return to the set goes smoothly the film will be completed before fans can realize it. bill.

We remember that The Batman has a worldwide release for October 1, 2021. What are your expectations for the DC FanDome? What do you think will be shown? Tell us in the comment section.